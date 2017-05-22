People told to respect workers

CANDIDATES and their supporters are urged to respect people working on the Highlands Highway during the election campaign.

Construct Oceanic Limited managing director Sape Molumi said the company had resumed sealing work on the K45 million road between Mendi and Nipa in Southern Highlands.

“I am appealing to all candidates and their supporters to respect contractors working on the road,” he said.

Molumi said inclement weather had delayed the road project plus the supply of construction material.

He said the company had now everything on site to complete the project.

Like this: Like Loading...