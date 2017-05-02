People told to vote wisely to bring change

WHERE is the money? asked Vincent Mirupasi as he rolled into Mendi with 50 truckloads of supporters to file his nomination for the Southern Highlands regional seat.

He said the province was rich in natural resources like gas and oil but still had little to show for them.

“There is a lot of money which has not been accounted properly and mismanaged by those in authority,” he said.

Speaking at Momei Oval in the heart of Mendi town, Mirupasi blamed past provincial governments and accused them of failing the province.

“Mismanagement of public funds by successive government which result in lack of service delivery, especially in the eastern end of the province which covers Imbonggu, Ialibu, Kagua, Erave and Pangia,” he said.

Several government departments such as works, forestry and education have not been running well, he said.

A lawyer, Mirupasi was speaking to supporters – many of whom had come in from Ialibu and Kagua.

He called on them to choose wisely to bring about change in a peaceful manner.

Mirupasi will be contesting the seat for the second time after finishing third in his first attempt.

He has better chance this time after candidates Dixon Tasi, Nil Yapu and Timothy Irinaya, all from the same area, withdrew in his favour.

