People urged to get to know party policies before voting

FORMER Task Force Sweep chairman Sam Koim has called on the people to choose wisely in this general election.

Speaking in Dei, Western Highlands, he said many people who vote do so without knowing much about the candidates and their policies.

Koim had organised a gathering on Saturday where candidates were asked to speak to the people about themselves and their policies.

“Most candidates rely on the tribal system and do not tell the

people their plans and polices,” he said.

“When policies are made known people will know what type of candidate they are voting.

“This gathering is healthy for the people of Dei to have a good chance of talking to the candidates and screen them properly.

“I’m happy to organise this gathering. Why?

“Because this will give people the chances to screen the candidates.”

Like this: Like Loading...