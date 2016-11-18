People urged to look for business opportunity

PAPUA New Guineans has been urged to take inspiration from the country’s diverse culture and rich natural environment to create sustainable businesses and contribute to the nation’s development.

The Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct hosted a panel discussion in Lae recently on the potential for innovative indigenous businesses and the opportunities they offered women.

The panel, comprising Sir Nagora Bogan, Amanda Donigi, Maria Linibi and Bonita Solomon, was joined by more than 40 local business people and community leaders.

“We need to stop thinking about culture as our history and start thinking about it as our future,” Stella Magazine founder Amanda Donigi said.

“Development cannot happen without culture and Papua New Guinea must develop on its own terms.”

The discussion was opened by deputy Australian high commissioner Bronte Moules and was also attended by Sheila Harou, acting Morobe provincial administrator and Lady Nohorahnie Bogan.

Moules said the indigenous business sector offered real economic opportunities, particularly for women.

“As an Australian living in PNG, I’m constantly struck by the diversity of this magnificent country,” Moules said.

“There are so many people around the world that want to experience the stories, sounds, dances, arts and crafts that PNG has to offer.

“These cultural elements provide opportunities for women, at all levels, to participate in the economy.”

