People urged to maintain peace, refrain from protests

WESTERN police commander Superintendent Joseph Puri has advised the people to maintain peace and refrain from protests during the national election.

He said protesting was not the solution to any situation and that it would only make situations worse.

“Protesting only escalates and make situations worse. There are other options that protesters can take to sort out the situation,” Puri said.

He addressed a crowd at Kuinga town last week, who were protesting over the proposed appointment of a new provincial administrator.

Puri told the people that there was no appointment made on a new provincial administrator.

He said recommendations were made to the National Executive Council for a new provincial administrator but no appointment had been made yet.

“According to sources, recommendations have been made to the National Executive Council for a new provincial administrator to be appointed. But no appointment has been made,” he said.

The protest arose after people heard that a new provincial administrator who was not from Western had been appointed by the National Executive Council.

Like this: Like Loading...