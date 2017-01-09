People urged to participate in 2017 general election

PAPUA New Guineans have been urged to participate in the 2017 general election in June.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said this as the Electoral Commission prepared to celebrate its 50th birthday by delivering the elections.

“2017 is the election year which is a big event for us,” Gamato told The National

“Election is a constitutional process and I would like to urge all citizens to focus and participate in the coming national election.

“It is a constitutional process and the responsibility lies with everyone – not just electoral commission.

Members of parliament, intending candidates and the public at large.

“I would like to appeal to everyone to respect the process as we drive the process through, and also for them to conduct themselves well during the election.

“Often we see a lot of people engaged in corrupt practices and activities, like threats and intimidation, even violence, intimidating women and girls to come to the polling stations to vote.

“Those types of activities are illegal and they should not happen.”

Gamato said he had been assured by the commanders of Police, Defence Force and Correctional Service that they would be out in full force to support the election.

“The three disciplined forces will be providing security,” he said.

“They have their plans in place and they will counter any security issues that arise during the election.”

He said the election theme was “Your choice, protect our democracy”.

“That theme requires us to think, own and vote wisely,” Gamato said.

“We believe that by making the right choice, people can elect the right leaders who will become their voice in parliament to protect our country’s democracy.

“PNG has enjoyed a democracy as enshrined in our constitution for the last 40 years.

“Our constitution is still strong and vibrant. It is helping us to build a strong and democratic country.”

