People urged to remember God, his blessings

PEOPLE of PNG have been urged to acknowledge God and the many blessings bestowed on the land as they celebrate another Independence Day anniversary.

Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel, pictured, urged the people to work together under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“On this occasion of the 42nd Independence anniversary celebrations of the birth of our country, we acknowledge firstly our God and Saviour for our existence and our many blessings. “We acknowledge our ancestors and our former leaders” he said.

“We acknowledge Mother Earth and the natural abundance we are blessed with as a country.

“We acknowledge each other as brothers and sisters of the current generation.”

Abel also urged the people to work together to build the country based on Christian values, honesty, commitment, trust, love and hard work.

“It all begins with each of us personally.”

Abel was picked by O’Neill as his deputy after the declaration of the Government last month. He is also in charge of Treasury.

