People urged to respect each other

MOROBE police commander Augustine Wampe has appealed to Morobe people to respect each other to achieve a peaceful election.

“Morobe is the largest province in the country so let us all work together and respect each other,” he said.

“Respect the rights of voters and candidates during this period will avoid conflicts.”

Wampe said everyone had the freedom of choice to choose whoever they wanted to elect so their rights to vote freely should be respected.

Wampe urged polling officials, security forces, candidates and voters to act professionally so that the general election can be completed smoothly.

“Let us make Morobe a model province for a peaceful and fair election. I am very impressed so far and I hope this peaceful spirit continues until the election is over,” he said.

Wampe said freedom of speech should remain so candidates can conduct their campaigns without fear.

“Allow candidates to speak freely as they want and do not challenge them during their campaigns. We can choose good leaders if we study their policies carefully during campaigns,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...