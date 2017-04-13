People urged to vote for party-endorsed candidates

By MALUM NALU

Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu says people should vote for party-endorsed candidates rather than independents.

“With the decision to maintain the nomination fee at K1000, I know that there’ll be more candidates this year contesting the election,” Gelu said.

“The majority of them will be independent candidates.

“We at the registry are looking closely at that.

“Our wish is that there’ll be more party-endorsed candidates that will win in this election.” Gelu, who was recently in New Ireland, said one of the issues raised by people there was about independent candidates.

“Who are independent candidates?” he said.

“What do they stand for?

“Why do independent candidates, when they are elected and get into Parliament, join a party?

“People can’t understand that.

“I do understand where they’re coming from because for me as well as the registrar, if you are an independent candidate, you are an independent candidate – which means that whatever you are standing for does not fit into any of those political parties.

“That’s why you stood as an independent.

“When you get into Parliament, you stay as an independent and not start jumping from party to party.

“This is one of the biggest concerns that we have.”

