People, vehicles stranded following landslide

By JUNIOR UKAHA

SCORES of people and vehicles were stranded on the Highlands Highway at Gasup, Eastern Highlands, on Friday after a landslide blocked the road the previous night.

The landslide covered the road at around 10pm on Thursday which was caused by heavy rain.

Hans Butindo, a villager from Fori in the Gasup local level government of Oburara-Wonenara district, said the area had been experiencing heavy rain.

It was the second time a landslide had blocked the highway in the area in weeks.

“Luckily, no one was killed,” he said.

“All the people had gone to the campaign house that night.

“Five houses were destroyed – a permanent building and four traditional houses.

“A vehicle was also covered by the landslip.

“We are trying to clear the place to allow vehicles to cross.”

Butindo said food gardens were destroyed.

Last month, two landslides occurred at different sections of the highway at Guo village in Kundiawa, Chimbu.

Alex Miwa, from Ialibu in Southern Highlands, who was heading to Lae, Morobe, said passengers were stranded on either sides of the damaged section of the Highlands Highway.

