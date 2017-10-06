People should vote for LLG presidents

I am writing this letter to support the Morobe Executive Council’s resolutions to tell Government that the people must vote for the LLG presidents.

I agree with the Morobe Executive Council because if people can vote for our national leaders and Local Level Government ouncilors then they can vote for the LLG presidents.

Let it be the people’s choice.

When councilors vote for presidents they will be creating more problems. There might even be lobbying and bribery.

Let the people choose the person the fell will best work for their interest.

Most of the Papua New Guineans will support the Morobe Executives Council’s resolutions which the Government should consider.

Watson Bayam, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...