People vow to eradicate drugs

A GROUP of people in Chimbu have vowed to eradicate marijuana and homebrew from their lives.

Members of the Simbu Youth Group told Opposition Leader Don Polye that they are working with the police and the Simbu provincial government to achieve their goal.

Polye told them that family values and discipline were important.

“Having a good government which has the heart for the people, managing the limited resources to eradicate such social norms will put our province and country among the healthy nations,” he said.

He said keeping youths occupied by way of trade skills would help them stay out of drugs and homebrew.

Polye also questioned why the Narcotics Bureau had been closed.

He said the office played a vital role in the campaign against drugs and must be reopened.

