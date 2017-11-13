People warned against illegal water connection

WATER PNG has warned residents of Mt Hagen that people using an illegal connection will be taken to court.

Customer Service officer James Thomas said a K5000 fine would be imposed on an illegal connection to a commercial property and K2000 to a home.

He also urged city residents to pay their bills to avoid disconnection.

Water PNG is carrying out a disconnection exercise on commercial and private premises.

Thomas said they would cover the 17 sections of the city before the end of the year.

“To avoid disconnection, I want to appeal to our valued customers to come forward and pay your bills,” he said.

Thomas said that Water PNG had been good to its customers by providing water at a very cheap rate of K1.50 per 1000 kilolitres.

Despite this low rate, some people still wanted water for free, he said.

“Water supply is a give-and-take business. We need money to buy chemicals, spare parts for pumps, fuel for the genset, pipes, pay employees and pay dividend to the government,” he said.

