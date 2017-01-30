People’s Party supports O’Neill

By Malum Nalu

People’s Party leader and Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas has pledged his party’s support for Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and the ruling People’s National Congress.

He said this after the party’s one-day convention outside Port Moresby on Saturday attended by more than 200 people.

“We are part and parcel of the coalition government and will continue to support it,” Sir Peter told The National.

“We will continue to support Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and the ruling People’s National Congress.”

People’s Party currently has four MPs in Sir Peter, Civil Aviation Minister and Esa’ala MP Davis Steven, Karamui-Nomane MP Mogerema Wei and Wabag MP Robert Ganim.

Kompiam-Ambum MP John Pundari and Dei MP Wesleu Nukunj have joined PNC.”

Sir Peter was impressed with the number of people and supporters who attended.

“We are a small party,” he said.

“The convention is a test of our strength as a party in the country.

“We’ve always had our convention in Enga because of our connection to the highway, but this is the first time that we’ve had it in Moresby.

“As a member of the coalition at the moment, under the leadership of the ruling party and the prime minister today, we enjoy a very strong and a positive relationship,” he said.

“As you have heard from the speech of our leader (Sir Peter), the relationship (with PNC) is one that is in the national interest.

“Ours was a deliberate decision made to ensure that there was stability and strength in the current leadership.”

Party general-secretary Willie Palme said this was the party’s fourth annual convention to outline its constitution and policies to candidates and supporters.

“We have a good number of people from all over the country,” he said.

Palme said selection of the party’s candidates would be done after the convention.

