People’s woes would remain unaddressed

FACED with the glaringly clear mismanagement/ administrative issues or incompetence by the EC, no amount of complaints or public uproar would ever restore credence to the 2017 general election as a true reflection of the people’s free choices of their Parliament representative.

And to add salt to the wound, all the people’s woes will most likely remain unaddressed and in limbo as their ‘elected’ leaders probably do nothing else but spend half if not all of the next five years embroiled in fighting court cases through the courts of dispute returns and misspending yet again much more of the people’s money that was meant for improving services on their court cases.

Sadly this election is already attracting strong contention to be anything but a successful election and it would no doubt go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

BT LASKONA

