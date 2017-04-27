Pepes fly over Maleos in exhibition match

By MELTON PAIS

THE Papua New Guinea Pepes beat the mixed netball team PNG Maleos 17-12 in an exhibition match at Rita Flynn Complex on Tuesday.

The match was part of the Anzac Day celebrations in Port Moresby, Australia and New Zealand to commemorate those who lost their lives in defending the nations in World War 2.

Governor-General of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne were present to watch the game.

Sir Peter recognised the players’ skills and presented the team captains and the best player with medals.

Pepes captain Lua Rikis and team-mate Raylyn Andrew, as well as Maleo captain Diane Lahari, were given medals for their impressive showing.

WaterAid, an non-government organisation that has a good partnership with Australian Aid (AusAid), supported the match by supplying players with water and t-shirts.

