Pepes thump Canada

PAPUA New Guinea Pepes coach Unaisi Rokoura says her side will not take any of their Nations Cup opponents lightly despite a first up 73-30 hammering of Canada on Sunday.

The Pepes aim to put on strong performances and have a crack at winning the annual invitation tournament hosted in Sungapore.

After their 37-point win over the Canuks, PNG are keen to add more scalps to their list of victims.

The Pepes play tournament newcomer Zambia next and are excited about the prospect of taking on the athletic Africans.

“We’ve trained well and the girls look sharp and ready for the challenge,” Rokoura said.

“We’ve achieved our first objective which was to win the opening game so now we have to keep the momentum.

“The focus on the remaining games is to keep possession and utilising our turnovers to turn them into points,” the former Fiji international said.

PNG vice-captain Winnie Mavara said her side got into a good rhythm which they maintained throughout the contest.

“We need to release the ball and let the ball do the work – when you let the ball go, the ball does everything,” Mavara said.

“Our team may be the highest ranked, but we’re not complacent. We won’t take any team lightly. If we do, we tend to lose focus.

“We saw Singapore play earlier on and we never underestimate any team. We’re on par with Singapore – we win some, they win some.”

Hosts Singapore, Ireland and Bostwana are shaping up to be the Pepes biggest threats. The Pepes have played all three countries at the Nations Cup in past tournaments.

Fixtures: Tues, Sept 6 – PNG vs Botswana; Wed, Sept 7 – PNG vs Singapore; Thurs – Rest Day; Fri, Sept 9 – PNG vs Ireland.

