Pepes trio get break into Singapore Netball Super League

THREE locally-trained PNG Pepes have been given the opportunity to be part of the semi-professional competition in the Singapore Netball Super League this year.

The three players are Kilala Owen (defender), Japerth Tulapi and Shannah Dringo (midcourt).

They were identified and selected by Netball Singapore during the 2016 Nations Cup in Singapore. The chairman of Netball PNG Julianne Leka-Maliaki said: “We are grateful for the opportunity given to these girls as it is in line with our high performance programme, particularly as we build towards qualifying for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.”

She said Netball PNG acknowledged the mutual partnership with Singapore Netball which spans over 10 years and Netball PNG was excited about the emerging opportunities for both countries over the coming months.

The Singapore Netball Super League is Singapore Netball’s elite competition and international players are invited to participate in this annual event. The super league is scheduled for March 28 to 30 April.

The participation by three Papua New Guinea netballers is fully supported by Netball Singapore.

Maliaki said currently, Netball Singapore was working with teams the three players would be attached to during the tournament.

The trio will be the second batch of local players to go into the Super League in Singapore. The first two players were Alurigo Opina and Nisha Omi of Madang.

She said Netball PNG was looking at pathways for its elite players to be exposed to higher competition overseas. Other PNG players presently playing overseas are Jacky Lahari and Nerrie Adula in Brisbane.

Like this: Like Loading...