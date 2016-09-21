Perfect start for Barras

THE Hebou Papua New Guinea Barramundis started their South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Premier League campaign on a perfect note, beating the Southern Force comfortably by six wickets in Darwin over the weekend, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century by captain Assad Vala.

Batting first, the Force were bowled out for 269 inside 49 overs, thanks to a century by opener Alex Carey (118). Carey was ably supported by Alex Gregory (55) and Akash Patel (31*).

After an opening stand of 65, PNG pegged back the Force batsmen, with paceman Willie Gavera taking four for 34 in nine overs.

Swing bowler Norman Vanua (3-61) was the other multiple wicket taker for the Barramundis while spinner Mahuru Dai (1-39), medium pacer John Boge Reva (1-37) and Vala (1-22) took a wicket each. “It was a great team performance overall. We didn’t start well with the ball early but fought back well in the middle and later overs,” Vala said.

“To bowl them out after being 200/2 something, I thought was a great fight-back from the bowlers.

In reply, the Barramundis chased down the 270 target in only 44 overs, losing only four wickets on the back of a classy 113 not out by Vala.

Vala hit 10 boundaries and four sixes in his knock. Sese Bau (50) continued his good form hitting a half century while three other batsmen scored at least 20 runs.

“The batters really stood up and managed to chase the total down with six overs to spare and six wickets in hand.”

Match Summary:Southern Force 269/10 (48.2) Alex Carey 118, Alex Gregory 55, Akash Patel 31*, Willie Gavera 4-34, Norman Vanua 3-61 defeated by PNG Barramundis 270/4 (44) Assad Vala 113*, Sese Bau 50, Vani Vagi Morea 26, Mahuru Dai 20*, Tony Ura 20, Jack Pudney 2-54 by six wickets

