Perseverance pays off

COMMITMENT, hardwork and time management have paid off for a mother of two from Simbu who now resides at five mile in Lae, Morobe.

Owner of Backpage Mini Mart and Tavern Martha Mike said yesterday that after eight years of engaging in the informal sector she is now starting her own business in a mini mart and tarven.

She said she has been selling betelnuts, cigarettes and other items on a table market for over 15 years since moving to Lae after working for the Simbu government in the ‘90s.

Mike recalled that she struggled then but was able to look after her two children with the money she earned.

“As a struggler, I was able to meet all odds and that has made me become strong and positive in venturing into business,” she said.

The struggle and determination with faith that she had in herself to be successful has finally gotten this 40-year-old Simbu woman ready to open her newly built mini mart and tavern at Five Mile, outside Lae, this Saturday.

She said that any big business that we see today emerges from a humble beginning, and it all comes within your heart that you have to see success.

Mike employs five females as shop assistants and bar tenders and two males work as security officers.

