Personnel Management to deal with suspension

THE suspension of a senior Government House official is now being dealt with by Department of Personnel Management, according to a Government House official.

The National yesterday requested Government House for a comment from Governor-General Bob Dadae on the suspension of Ezekiel Vene, the acting Secretary to the Governor-General, on allegations of abuse of office.

Personnel Management Secretary John Kali confirmed that Vene was suspended for allegedly using office facilities to assist the campaign of a general election candidate.

Yesterday, the Government House official said: “There will be no official statement from the GG regarding the suspended officer other than that the matter is now for the Department of Personnel Management to deal with the officer concerned.

“It is a serious allegation, and the officer and all staff of the GG’s office have been cautioned not to use office facilities for election or campaign purposes as the GG’s office is politically neutral and the status must be maintained.”

Kali said on Monday that other staff at Government House implicated in the alleged abuse of office would face disciplinary action.

He said the governor-general wanted Vene sacked and the position advertised.

Like this: Like Loading...