Peter links up with Magpies

KUMUL back-rower and former Hunters squad member Brandy Peter has linked up with Souths Logan Magpies for the 2017 Queensland Rugby League Intrust Super Cup competition.

A twitter message on the club’s website last week welcomed the 26-year-old to the camp.

Peter was among a group of senior Hunters players dropped from the squad early in the club’s off-season camp last November.

The Pangia, Southern Highlands native, was arguably one of the Hunters best forwards last season and was expected to play a leading role in the club’s hunt for a finals spot but was cut from the squad because of fitness issues.

The stocky second-rower who weighs 100kg at 177cm will be a boost to the Brisbane based club as it attempts to make the playoffs after a dismal 2016.

Marum said he would be keeping an eye on Peter and the other former Hunters in Q-Cup clubs.

