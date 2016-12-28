Pete’s Punchline
- The PNGFA congress is set for today but no one knows for sure how this meeting will turn out. The big question is whether there will be a quorum for the meeting to take place. With the way the PNGFA has conducted itself, it won’t be a surprise if some loophole is found to allow the AGM to attend.
- If that scenario plays out then one has to ask what the point of having member associations is. Wouldn’t it be just too troublesome to have to listen to their concerns and garner their support? Facism anyone?
- James Segeyaro better fire his adviser/agent before the year is out. Who signs with a club for two years and waives a get-out clause and then a month later refuses to return to said club claiming homesickness? Now, despite being one of the best attacking hookers in the sport (I’ve got him in my top five), James faces two years out of the NRL/Super League. Such a waste.
- Of course James can still make Michael Marum’s Kumul squad for the World Cup, if he plays in 2017. He’ll just have to do it in the Q-Cup or some other second tier comp. Hopefully, the Leeds contract doesn’t cover lower level competitions.
- The Lae Tigers might be heading into an ambush at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on Feb 18. What with the Nadi Aviators giving the match some serious consideration. But thankfully Tigers coach Stanley Tepend has some his best back for that clash. David Loko, Warren Glare, Junior Rop, Noel Joel, Anderson Benford and Mafu Kales are the type of cats that won’t shirk any challenge.
- The appeal of the Hagen Eagles has been successful. An independent board reviewed the intial PNG NRL judiciary decision on the violent end to their Digicel Cup preliminary final against the Agmark Gurias last August and found the Western Highlands franchise not culpable for the mayhem that took place afterward. So, who is? If the club and senior players cannot be accountable, then who can be? The match day organisers, venue management and police must all share some responsibility as well but ultimately, the Eagles doged a bullet here.
- Here’s a request for the Eagles management. Feels good having your wings given back, doesn’t it Barry? Well, now that you’ll be flying again in 2017 can you do the rest of the rugby league fandom a favour? Get rid of excess baggage. Francis Ray has to go. Why do you tolerate bullies?
- Speaking of tolerating bullies. What is the PNG NRL doing about a review of the decision to “exonerate” the Eagles? Sudhir, Stanley, anything from your end?
- How the heck does Bob Cutmore get clipped 12 months out of a World Cup? The next PNGRFL CEO better be held to the same standards as Uncle Bob was.
- Love Marum’s pre-season approach: If you’re in, you’re in. If not, get out! – PGTP