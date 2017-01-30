PETE’S PUNCHLINE
- Forty-seven days. That’s how long we have until the opening ceremony of the PNG Games (March 18 to April 1) in West New Britain. One hopes enough progress is being made by the organisers, provincial teams and those preparing the venues. Kimbe town is no Port Moresby or Lae, or even Kokopo and Goroka – places the biennial sports event has been held at – but we sure hope they can pull it off.
- With questions raised over the temporary closure of some of Port Moresby’s main sporting venues last week, one probably forgot about the other unfinished fields and facilities that have been lying idle for months now: the Murray Barracks ovals and bowls club (you need a bush knife to make your way from one end of the AFL/cricket field to the other), the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium (a case of the State biting off more than it could chew here), and the University of PNG sports fields.
- On the UPNG fields, a source from that neck of the woods reckons: “The grounds were dug up mid-July, some pipes and drainage done, and then just left as bare dirt.
- “It has stayed like that ever since. The only change is the growth of some weeds with the arrival of the rain. We have nearly 5000 students, as well as some 800 staff, who have nothing to play their various sports on.
- “Where is the PNGSF which has boasted about the sporting legacy for everyone? Ask UPNG students and they will tell you – not very politely!”
- Back to the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. It probably didn’t occur to the State or the builder at the time they signed the contract but the cost of completing that venue will eclipse the other major venues in the city. Why? Because it’s all concrete. Built to last. That don’t come cheap.
- A former Kumul captain and coach, who applied for the PNGRFL CEO position a month back, was scathing in his appraisal of the selection process. He claims it was not done fairly, or professionally. He didn’t hold back. He claimed: the short listed candidates were not interviewed, two confederate directors were involved in “helping” the HR firm hired to assess the applicants, and he questioned the integrity of the HR firm saying they had not bothered to advise him and perhaps other candidates of the success of their applications. He said the whole process was a sham, and only carried out to legitimise the conduct of the PNGRFL. If you’re wondering who this former Kumul is here are some clues: he made his debut in 1975 against England in Port Moresby, he was a lock or five-eighth, he has a younger brother who went to play for the Kumuls as well, and alphabetically you’ll find their names towards the end of the list of players who represented the country. He is currently based in Alotau.Have you figured it out yet?
- On the PNGRFU situation. Ben, what have you done? The AGM was supposed to vindicate you. All this talk about the proper AGM and we didn’t have one? Why? – PGTP