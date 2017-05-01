Petition to reject application

A GROUP of landowners in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville has petitioned their government to reject the Bougainville Copper Ltd’s application for an extension of its exploration licence.

The landowners represented by the Special Mining Lease Osikaiang Landowner Association chairman Philip Miriori on Friday presented a petition to President John Momis to reject BCL’s application for an extension of the two-year exploration licence for another five years. It expired on Sept 7, 2016.

The petition was in response to reports that Momis was considering supporting the BCL application because he understood it was supported by the landowners.

Miriori and association representatives had met Momis in March following the statements by BCL chairman and long-time Rio Tinto executive Robert Burns suggesting that the BCL had unanimous landowner consent.

He said Burns had never been to Panguna.

“Why doesn’t he come to see what unanimous consent looks like?” Miriori said.

He said Momis had been misled about the landowner support for the BCL application.

“We (landholders) own the land and the minerals beneath the ground at the Panguna mine site,” Miriori said.

“We will never accept BCL.”

