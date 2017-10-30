Petition scheduled for pre-trial listing

An election petition against Maprik MP John Simon filed by candidate Vincent Yangwari is scheduled for pre-trial listing today.

The Court of Disputed Returns on Thursday refused an application by Simon seeking to have the petition dismissed for late service of the statement of the disputed and agreed facts by Yanwari’s lawyers.

The court was inclined to grant the application by Simon’s lawyer and accepted the explanation given by Yangwari’s lawyers, who could not locate Simon’s lawyer’s office.

The election petition claimed bribery and illegal practices so the court allowed time for the parties to file and serve necessary statements by Friday.

Today, the petition is scheduled to return to court for a date to be set for the trial.

