Petrol, diesel, kerosene prices increase between 9t and 14t

PRICES for petrol, diesel and kerosene in Port Moresby have increased by between 9toea and 14toea this month.

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission said petrol price went up by 9toea to K3.29 from K3.19 last month. Diesel increased by 14toea to K2.73 from K2.59.

The price of kerosene also went up by 14toea to K2.58 from K2.44 the previous month.

The fuel price hike was attributed to the increases in import parity prices.

Commissioner and chief executive Paulus Ain said the increase in the IPP was attributed to the increases in the Mean of Platts Singapore last month.

Ain also said as part of the commission’s role in enforcement and compliance, officers would inspect all service stations to ensure that prices of petroleum products did not exceed the maximum prices approved by the commission.

Like this: Like Loading...