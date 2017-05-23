Petroleum authority planned to address welfare distribution issues

THE establishment of a petroleum authority will allow for capacity building to address issues such as welfare distribution, says Oil Search Limited managing director Peter Botten.

Botten was responding to questions from the The National on how outdated legislations that regulate

the resource sector could affect benefit distribution.

“There are many reasons for this. Sometimes it is land disputes between various partiers, legal processes and I think there is need for Government resources on the ground to be looked at,” Botten said.

“We are very keen along with others in the industry to support the hardworking people of the Department of Petroleum and Energy and provide further resources for them.

“We think the best way to do that is to form a petroleum authority.That allows people more resources to be applied to this exercise in a similar way to the mining authority.

“We think this is the way to manage this well.”

He said some people had not received certain elements of the benefits from the Papua New Guinea LNG.

“And to some degree that is because there are disputes about who owns the land, who is in the land, there are legal disputes from different landowner groups on whether they are a beneficiary are not,” he said.

