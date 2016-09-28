PHA disharmony ends

PEOPLE in Southern Highlands have apologised to the Government, and the health ministry and department for disagreements during the declaration of the province’s health authority recently.

In a ceremony on Monday, the provincial health authority board apologised to a government delegation which was in Mendi to provide induction for the new board.

The officers from the departments of national planning and monitoring, finance and health provided guidelines and formalities on how to administer the health authority.

Health authority chairman Peter Nupiri and acting chief executive officer Joseph Birisi were present at the occasion.

“We apologise for the hiccup recently and it was a sad moment for us,” Nupiri said.

“But what transpired from there has united us all for a prosperous health authority in the province.

“All our grudges and problems have all gone and we want to show to you that the same problems no longer exist.”

Director of nursing at the provincial hospital Sr Wesi Kerak confirmed the unity between the health authority and the new board.

