Philemon farewelled at service

By MALUM NALU

The contribution of the late Oseah Philemon to a wide cross-section of the community, apart from the media, was remembered in funeral service at the Rev Sione Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby yesterday.

Guns Control Committee chairman and former PNG Defence Force Commander Jerry Singirok, and Director-General of National Library and Archives Kakaito Kasi, were among several people who paid tribute to “OP”, who died last Christmas Eve, aged 63.

Other speakers included Post-Courier general manager Frank Genaia, journalist Jonathan Tannos, daughter Ludwina Philemon, PNG Media Council president Alexander Rheeney, and New Hanover community representative Sarenos Passingan.

Singirok said Philemon, since 2004, had been outspoken against the use of guns against innocent citizens, which was affecting business, tourism and development.

“I have never ever championed the guns’ control committee,” he said. The champion (Philemon) is right in front of us.”

Singirok said then police minister Bire Kimisopa set up the committee in 2005, of which Philemon was a member, and made a significant contribution.

“I know a journalist of his caliber is a rare one,” he said.

