Philemon hails Sir Cosgrove’s visit

MILNE Bay was fortunate to host the governor-general of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne, Governor Titus Philemon said yesterday.

Philemon told The National that it was the first time the governor-general visited Milne Bay, as part of his itinerary to commemorate the Anzac Day in the country.

“We are very pleased that Sir Peter and Lady Lynne have come to Milne Bay especially to Alotau to visit us on invitation from the Government of PNG to come for the Anzac Day celebrations.

“We will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Milne Bay on August 26 when we will receive some veterans who will visit us.

“I believe Sir Peter is the first Australian governor-general to visit Milne Bay and especially to visit the memorial sites which have become hot spots for tourists.

“A lot of the cruise ships that come to Alotau bring tourists who come to visit the memorial sites like Turnbull and the French VC Memorial and the Milne Bay Memorial.

Like this: Like Loading...