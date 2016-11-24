Phones, pens among items banned from cup venues

WITH the Under-20 Women’s World Cup into its finals, the local organising committee has urged fans not to bring in prohibited items that would keep them from being allowed into venues.

“Similar to the Pacific Games and the Nations Cup, banned items such as firearms, sharp objects, food and drinks, spray cans, mega phones, hooters, horns, betelnut, lime and mustard are not allowed to be taken into the stadiums,” the LOC chief executive officer Seamus Marten said.

He said there were still fans bringing items which were not allowed into the stadium.

“We still have people arriving at the stadium with umbrellas, pens, markers, lighters and cigarettes,” he said. Marten said to avoid the confiscation of these items, fans needed to observe the rules.

