Phonics training eye opener for teachers

PAPUA New Guinea can produce a lot of pilots, doctors, engineers and accountants through phonics education.

Konzka Primary School headmaster Mathew Mal Eling said teaching phonics to children early would help them learn basic English before they reached Grade Three.

Eling and 10 teachers from elementary and primary classes underwent a phonics education workshop at the Konzka Primary School in Jimi from May 8 to 12.

The teachers were impressed with the phonics education which can help children learn the pronunciation of words and the use of vowels to identify with sounds and their meanings.

They were trained by John Dram who had graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Learning from the University of Goroka.

Jimi elementary coordinator Philip Goi said they would ask Dram to facilitate phonics training in other Jimi schools.

Eling said he believed in phonics

“I believe in phonics. It is the foundation to raising brilliant kids and kick start them for a brighter future. English is a problem for many Papua New Guineans.

“In order to master English grammar, for children to blend words properly, speak fluently and with confidence, phonics is the way forward,” Eling said.

