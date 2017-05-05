Physical planning gets new board

THE new National Physical Planning Board chaired by John Ofoi was sworn in yesterday.

Ofoi takes over from Sir Kostas Constantinou, who held the position for about nine years.

Acting chief physical planner and director Linus Billy said the appointment of the board was well overdue and they had a full team now.

He said the chairman and the deputy chairman and acting secretary for the Lands Department and National Physical Planning were automatic members of the NCD physical planning board.

“Now with the full complement of the board, we can have the chairman to oversee NCD in terms of having meetings and so we have development applications endorsed for big developments to happen in the country,” Billy said.

“Since we have the new regulatory Statutory Act 2004 legislated and administered by the Department of Personnel Management, all the board members’ appointment have to go through a tough screening process.

“This is to ensure that the credibility of board members we have making a decision about the country is an informed decision.”

The other board members who were sworn in were Robert Doko, Peter Tsiamalili (sporting bodies and groups), Rev Fr Rodrigo Gloria Campilan, (churches), Julius Wargurai (Department of Provincial and Local Government Affairs) Kamewa Kume (Housing) Caspar Morong (Works Department).

Acting Secretary Tiri Wanga, Rennie Wekina (PNG Chamber of Commerce), Mino Viboro (Conservation Environment Protection Authority) and Vincent Pyati representing the settlements were not present.

Billy said this board represented all the provinces that did not have physical planning boards – including NCD and Central.

“This board will ensure that the rights of people are looked after in terms of making decisions.”

