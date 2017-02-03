Physical training exercise programme launched

By ALPHONSE PORAU

FITNESS and discipline are the core activities which reflect what a military organisation is all about, says Defence Force Commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo.

He yesterday launched a physical training exercise programme at Murray Barracks focused on the fitness of soldiers.

He said it was one of the major activities planned for this year to involve individuals and groups in barrack around the country.

“Individually we must look at ourselves in terms of our fitness,” Toropo said.

“The fitness policy was launched three years ago and I am pretty sure most of you have seen what servicemen and women will do in different categories and age groups.

“You should know how many sit-ups and push-ups you will be doing and how many kilometres you will be running.”

Toropo said this year everyone must concentrate on their fitness levels and “collectively as a group to shape ourselves professionally for activities ahead”.

“We have to be fit for the activities ahead such as border patrols and elections,” he said.

“People (must) see us in good shape in our uniform and we are ready to conduct our activities mandated by the constitution.”

Toropo told The National that the programme was to ensure that everyone’s fitness was maintained.

“Everyone in other barracks are required to do their fitness on a daily basis and as a group on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I as the commander have to be in the front to lead and everyone follows.”

Like this: Like Loading...