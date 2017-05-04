Pick accountable, transparent leaders: Bishop

BISHOP of the United Church on Bougainville Rev Tim Arthur has urged the people to vote for candidates who are accountable, transparent and have moral values.

Speaking during a special dedication prayer for South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu, Arthur said the people must respect authority within government.

He said it was not by mistake but by choice that Masiu was elected.

“I’ve seen all these values in the sitting member and he has worked hard to unite all the members of the ABG,” Arthur said.

