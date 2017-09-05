Pick the best for Kumuls

ALLOW me to comment on the preparation and selection of the PNG Kumuls.

Firstly, the selection must be done on merit.

The supporters know which players are performing well, so do not let us down. It is the World Cup year so our management must use every international game available to them, including the Prime Minister’s 13 and the Pacific Tri-Nations, to asses our finest and fittest. It’s not a normal year where we can trial our up-and-coming players. That can be done later; for now we must focus on the World Cup and take our opportunities as they come.

The final team must be announced early and go into camp at least three to four weeks before the World Cup so that they can develop a bond, just as our forefathers did before a hunting expedition or when preparing to perform customary rituals.

Finally, the selectors and management must have some sense of patriotism.

Go PNG Kumuls, go!!

Kumul supporter

