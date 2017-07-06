Pick players on attitude, form: Tsaka

By JACK AMI

PAPUA New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka has stressed the need to pick the best players to represent the country at the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Sydney at the end of the year.

Tsaka urged selectors around the country to pick based on form and attitude.

With the zone and confederate championships scheduled for later this month and next, he said it was crucial that players who deserved to be considered were given a chance to show what they could do.

He called on players and coaches to come forward and report to the PNGRFL any instances of bias shown by selectors or administrators.

Tsaka said he was concerned that there would be a lowering of the standard of the women’s representative teams if selections were not made properly.

“These players are supposed to be the best of best and selected transparently to represent the four confederates Southern, Northern, Highlands and New Guinea Islands,” Tsaka said.

He urged selectors not to just pick the same players because they were familiar but to really look out for talent and reward those players for their efforts.

He said there could be some really good players out in the provinces that deserved to be recognised and shown that the PNGRFL was keen on looking at all players regardless of what zone or association they came from.

He said the tendency was to go for players coming from the big leagues and those that had constantly been in the selectors’ eye but that needed to change if women’s league was to develop.

Tsaka reminded players that while talent, skill and ability were key considerations when picking sides he would also stress the need for players with the right attitude being given opportunities.

He said he had observed players in the women’s competition in Port Moresby verbally abusing referees and each other and trying to fight.

Tsaka said he would instruct selectors not to consider players with attitude problems. He said the fledgling women’s game did not need that type of attitude or mentality because it would tarnish the sport and make developing and promoting it to the public harder.

Like this: Like Loading...