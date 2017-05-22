Pig farmers set sights on helping youths to cut crime

PIG farmers in Ialibu, Southern Highlands, are aiming at giving hope to the unemployed youths and minimising poverty in their communities.

President of the Ialibu Basin Piggery Farmers Association Pulkiye Kerapi said they were also looking at reducing law and order problems through business activities linked to successful pig farming.

“The piggery farmers are well equipped with the knowledge of how they can manage and boost piggery farming in the area with a short course taken through an initiative of the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) to promote rural farming.

“The existing piggeries were set up through personal contributions and other like-minded people who saw the need to change the rural traditional setting to a new and an innovative one,” said Kerapi.

He said the project would keep rural unemployed youths busy and they would have no time to engage in illegal activities.

“We set up our piggery farming for a worthy cause aiming to minimise unemployment and poverty, cut down on law and order problems, fund churches and youths, and generate regular incomes.”

Like this: Like Loading...