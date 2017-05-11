Piggies to celebrate golden jubilee

IN 2015, the University Rugby Football Union Club turned 50 years old.

The celebrations were postponed due to the Pacific Games and a shortened rugby union season in 2016.

This year, the executives of the club, the coaching staff, players and supporters are keen to commemorate this important milestone and pay tribute to the people who have contributed to the club and celebrate its rich history.

The first event to celebrate the 50th anniversary will be the Aduni Cup competition between the University and Brothers clubs, with origins which can be traced back to the University of Papua New Guinea.

The Aduni Cup will be played at Bava Park this Saturday.

Piggies is a Port Moresby foundation rugby union club established in 1965.

Former players include Sir Anthony Siaguru, Sir Rabbie Namaliu, Sir Joseph Nombri, Sir Mekere Morauta, Sir Arnold Amet and Sir John Kaputin.

