Piggies come back to beat Bros

By HUXLEY LOVAI

UNIVERSITY Piggies celebrated their 50th anniversary with a hardfought 24-21 win over traditional rivals Brothers last Saturday at Bava Park in the Aduni Cup match.

University made the early line breaks only to be denied by Brothers’ scrambling defence.

The Piggies eventually found their way through the Bros defence after a line break by national sevens representative fullback Dean Manale who draw in the cover beofre off loading to centre Lemach Lavari to score.

With the missed conversion, Piggies took a 5-0 lead after 15 minutes.

The brethren regrouped and enjoyed a period of dominance as they quickly responded through a penalty goal by fullback Wesley Vali.

Minutes later Vali, who is a member of the national sevens side, showed his pace with a run down the right flank to score in the corner for an unconverted try.

This gave Brothers an 8-5 lead, with 30 minutes gone.

Brothers maintained their momentum camped in Piggies 20- metre zone before prop Tony Sipa crashed over for a deserved try for men in black.

Vali, who has moonlighted for the Mendi Muruks in the Digicel Cup this season, converted the try and added another penalty for the Bros to move out to an 18-5 lead.

Piggies kept in touch through Manale, who broke the line to set up Jaybaz Kauna for an unconverted try, leaving the half time scores at 18-12 to Brothers.

The second 40 saw Piggies’ defence step up, as they restricted Brothers to three points from a solitary penalty goal.

Uni’s forwards as they stormed home in the last quarter with tries to Lance Kupa and Gabriele Lavare.

Uni coach Paul Joseph said he expected a tough match and was pleased his side showed composure to comeback.

“We expected a tough match and that’s what we got,” Joseph said.

“The old heads in Wesley Thomas and George Hoki controlled things in the forwards. Our young backs will defiantly learn and build from this experience.”

