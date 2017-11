THE University Rugby Football Union Club will host the Aduni 7s this weekend at Bava Park.

The event is linked to the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The event will include competitions for juniors (men), women and men.

Capital Rugby Union clubs are expected to take part with prize money for all grades.

The tournament starts at 9am on Saturday and ends the following day with the finals matches to be played on Bava Park field one.

Like this: Like Loading...