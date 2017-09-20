PIH hires cancer specialist for Angau

By OGIA MIAMEL

A radiation oncologist will be brought in from India by the Pacific International Hospital to work in the national cancer treatment centre at Angau Memorial Hospital, in

Morobe, according to PIH chief executive Col Sandeep.

Sandeep said discussions were underway between PIH and the health ministry but a formal agreement was yet to be signed.

“We had discussion with the Ministry of Health and we have sent them the draft contract agreement for a radiation oncologist for the Angau hospital. We have gone ahead and recruited a radiation oncologist from India.

“This is another step in the successful public-private partnership so this is what we need to do, share resources in the public and private

sectors so that optimises the use and reduces the cost.

“The cost is probably one third of the cost in recruiting a full-time oncologist,” Sandeep said.

He said the oncologist, Dr Nilesh Deshmane, was currently working in the Nanawati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai.

His qualifications include a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Medical College in Mumbai, and a master’s degree in radiation oncology.

“He is from a frontline institute that will be aware of the latest technology and techniques. He will also help in training staff at Angau and documenting patient data,” Sandeep said.

“This is another step in the direction of providing cutting edge healthcare to the people of PNG. We also plan to start radiation oncology in PIH.”

He said Deshmane arrives in the country in a few weeks.

