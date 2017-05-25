PIH provides interventional cardiologist to attend to heart patients

THE Pacific International Hospital has an interventional cardiologist who can attend to heart-attack patients immediately.

Dr Uthirapathi Nagarajan, who had worked in the United Kingdom for 19 years, said most heart-attack cases in PNG could be saved if there was ample awareness and facilities. “Heart attack is a race against time. The quicker you are, the better the outcome. Within the first hour of a massive heart attack, 70 per cent of the people die because they don’t reach the hospitals at all. The 30 per cent are people who managed to reach the hospital,” he said.

“You try to save the heart muscle as quickly as possible so it does not contribute to disability and heart disease in the long run, restoring the blood supply to the muscles.

“The quicker it is the better. Unfortunately, a lot of heart attacks and emergency happen in the odd hours.”

Medical director Dr Suresh Ventika said the interventional cardiologist service would be available 24/7.

The interventions include giving drugs to dissolve the blockage in the artery, and other procedures like clot extraction, angioplasty and stenting.

