Pilots’ appeal deferred to help lawyer

THE Supreme Court has adjourned the appeal by eight airline pilots regarding their termination to give their lawyer time to compile their cases.

Lawyer Moses Murray asked Justice Colin Makail for an adjournment of two weeks as there were 144 volumes of the appeal to be compiled. He said he had completed only 36. The court adjourned the case to May 17.

The pilots are captains Joseph Kumasi, Boris Ageda, Vincent Tongia, Benjamin Lopa, Norman Daniel, Elijah Yuangi, David Seken and Abel Kanego.

They were sacked by Air Niugini Limited on Sept 6 last year for disciplinary reasons.

They are appealing against a National Court decision on Feb 7 which dismissed their judicial review regarding their termination.

The Supreme Court has put an interim stay on the National Court decision and granted interim relief to the pilots to maintain the status quo. It allowed them full salaries and stopped their evictions from the airline properties.

The National Court had dismissed their judicial review case because it was of the view that their employments were private.The court heard that Kumasi, Ageda, Tongia, Lopa, and Daniel were employed under a contract of employment with the airline while Yuangi, Seken and Kanego were employed as cadet pilots.

