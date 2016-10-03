Pilots train in remote airstrips

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE geography and remoteness of airstrips in PNG provide a good training ground for Australian Air Force pilots, trainee flying officer Daniel Armstrong says.

He told The National during training about how they flew to airfields in Moro, Mendi, Telefomin, Tabubil and Mt Hagen.

He said they were asked by Meddent medical supplier to transport a bio chemistry analyser for the Mt Hagen Provincial Hospital to Mt Hagen.

“We are taking the bio chemical analyser up to Mt Hagen,” he said.

“We usually go around Papua New Guinea. A lot co-pilots and myself are doing the command course and learning how to be captains.

“We come out here to learn to fly to small, tight airstrips.

“So it’s good training for us, good exposure, a lot of responsibility, and fun.

“Armstrong said not many people get to fly into those remote and small airstrips.”

