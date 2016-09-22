Pilots’sacking is wrong

I WAS saddened to read in The National yesterday that eight national pilots who refused to go to work as a sign of protest against the O’Neill Government have been sacked by Air Niugini. The only thing I can say is thank you for showing the courage to say no to what you believed was wrong. Strikes are illegal unless they are endorsed by the respective unions and follow the correct processes. As such, the pilots knew the consequences of their actions.

The result for rebelling against a powerful Government is never good for the person who rebels. Therefore, on behalf of the silent majority, I would like to commend the eight pilots for taking this bold stand. Their future is now in the hands of God Almighty and I pray that he will open new windows of opportunities for them.

– DeLion, via email