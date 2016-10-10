Pioneer Gr 12 Iarowari students graduate

SIXTY-six pioneer Grade 12 students from Iarowari Secondary School in Central were the first to graduate last week

Principal Andrew Moava said the students were first Grade 12 class since the school was upgraded to secondary status.

“Running a school is challenging but I would like to thank the parents for their support,” he said.

Moava said the school received only 40 per cent of its tuition fee free (TFF) subsidy for this year.

He urged parents to ensure to retain the students in school to complete the academic year.

“We can have a vision and mission but if we don’t have good HR (human resource), everything will go down,” Moava said.

He said all students at Iarowari have been selected on merit and they will continue to get in by merit. Central Governor Kila Haoda told the graduates: “You are going into the beginning of another level of life so you must stand tall and face the wave.

“Think of what you want to be, find out about your dream, cultivate it and achieve it.”

He encouraged them to work hard and repay their parents’ sacrifices in contributing towards their education.

