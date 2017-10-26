Pioneering college 12th graders sitting examinations

By LUKE KAMA

THE Waigani Christian College in Port Moresby had its first group of Grade 12 students sitting for national examinations this year.

According to school founder and director Benjamin Mul, the 200 pioneering 12th graders are dropouts from Grades 8 and 10.

“They were students who dropped out of Grade 10 in 2014 and the national government and the National Capital District education division were trying to pilot the standard-based education system and gave us a total of 565 students,” Mul said.

“We enrolled 2014 Grade 9s, about 300 of them, they performed very well and scored good marks and they were selected by other secondary schools and national high schools.

“The remaining 200 are now sitting for their Grade 12 exams, just like other students who passed through Grades 10, 11 and 12.”

Mul said the college was proud of the achievement and was looking forward to seeing most students securing space in colleges and universities next year.

“We are giving a second chance to those who could not make it through the normal education process.

“They are not failures.

“They have the right to education and it’s just the system, so I am using my own time and effort, money and resources to contribute to the human resource development of this country and seeing the students’ progress is the greatest satisfaction,” he said.

Mul said the school was looking forward to its first Grade 12 graduation on Nov 10.

