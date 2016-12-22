Pipelines to run through West Sepik coast: Solo

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

FORMER West Sepik governor Simon Solo says pipelines for the Frieda River copper-gold project should run from the mine to the West Sepik coast and not the Sepik River.

He was responding to a recent article by Alois Jerewai, who said damage by the mine could affect the livelihoods of all villages along the Sepik River.

Solo told The National that during his term as governor from 2007 to 2012, he and the other leaders had been clear on their position to allow the mine pipelines to go through West Sepik and not East Sepik.

“I was the chairman of the joint provincial planning and budget priority committee at that time, with the four open members – Patrick Pruaitch for Aitape-Lumi, Andrew Kumbakor for Nuku, Peter Iwe for Telefomin, and Belden Namah for Vanimo-Green,” he said.

“We had come up with a provincial executive council resolution to allow the mining pipelines to be installed within the province.”

The resolution was to allow for pipelines to run through West Sepik – from Telefomin to Nuku or Eituwaki, to Lumi and to Aitape, or through Vanimo to Aitape.

He said this was because of two reasons:

To appreciate the ownership of the resources as the project was geographically and legally located in the Telefomin LLG area with landownership shared between the Telefol and Mianmin tribes; and,

To boost development and spin-off businesses within the province.

Like this: Like Loading...